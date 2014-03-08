WALL STREET JOURNAL: Bill Gross' Claim Is 'Astoundingly Incorrect'

The Wall Street Journal’s Gregory Zuckerman and Kirsten Grind had the story of the month in February with their inside account of trouble at PIMCO, Bill Gross’s behemoth bond shop.

The story showed how Bill Gross often clashed with Mohamed El-Erian — the departing CEO — and called himself “Secretariat” after the undefeated race horse.

On Thursday, Reuters’ Jennifer Ablan reported that Bill Gross said he had evidence El-Erian wrote the story himself in order to “undermine” him.

The Wall Street Journal denied the claim in a statement to Business Insider (also given to Reuters):

“This is an astoundingly incorrect claim about a thoroughly reported article that was in the best tradition of The Wall Street Journal,” a spokesperson said.

