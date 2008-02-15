Newspaper Sites Growing? Yes, But Slower Than Web

Just when the Newspaper Association of American finally reported something good about the industry’s health–web traffic growth of 6% in 2007 and 9% in Q4–one of its own cuts it down at the knees.



The Numbers Guy of the Wall Street Journal, a NAA member, examined the claim. And he writes that , although newspaper-site uniques have grown in the past three years, their overall share of web usage has shrunk:

There was a sharp increase in the amount of time American adults spent on the Web, and the number of pages they viewed, thanks to the proliferation of broadband and new Web services. Against this backdrop, newspaper’s online performance looks less impressive. The average Web user loaded 51% more Web pages in 2007 than three years earlier, and spent 23% more time online. The equivalent increases for newspaper Web sites were just 24% and 20%, respectively. So newspapers were losing share of the average reader’s total Web activity.

