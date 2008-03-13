WSJ/News Corp: Synergy Isn't Everything

Rupert Murdoch’s $5 billion deal for Dow Jones was supposed to bring the Wall Street Journal closer to some of News Corp.’s (NWS) other properties, like Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.



But what’s on top of WSJ.com right now? A screenshot from Time Warner’s (TWX) CNN.

Update: It’s since been replaced by a Reuters photo linking to a Fox News video, playing within the WSJ video viewer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.