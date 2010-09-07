New Poll Predicts Massive GOP Tidal Wave, As Voters Turn Gloomy On Economy

Photo: AP

The latest WSJ/NBC poll offers more bad news for the Democrats.Among likely voters, the GOP holds a huge 9 point edge on the generic Congressional ballot. Support for Obama is at an all-time low.



Here are some really damning numbers for The President:

Indeed, the most striking finding in the new survey is the indication of a deep slide in economic confidence. Only 26% of those surveyed think the economy is going to get better in the next year, down markedly from 47% a year ago.

In the same vein, the share who think the country is generally on the wrong track now stands at 61%, up from 48% a year ago. Perhaps most telling for Democrats, approval of President Barack Obama’s handling of the economy has slipped to 39%.

Welcome Speaker Boehner.

