WSJ: More Details On IAC's Web Startup Slate

The WSJ’s Jessica Vascellaro offers a bevy of details, including some new, on a host of new Web sites planned by IAC (IACI). This comes on the eve of Thursday’s RushmoreDrive.com launch, IAC’s search engine pitched to the black community. Some other IAC learnings:



All IAC’s new Web startups are being budgeted at $10 million or less.

Their launch is timed with the planned spin-off of businesses like HSN and Ticketmaster, and the creation of the new, Web-focused IAC.

Tina Brown’s news aggregator site will have a staff of 20, including Michael Kinsley.

IAC is planning to repurpose Green.com as a virtual world site targeted at kids and “tweens”

The company is sticking with a planned re-launch of finance site FiLife in June, despite recent staff defections.

As Vascellaro points out, Barry Diller’s record of incubating startups within IAC isn’t stellar. Shopping site Pronto.com has been a success, with 9.1 million unique visitors, but comedy site 23/6? Not so much:

IAC’s recently launched comedy news site 23/6 is on its third editor and the number of unique monthly U.S. users to the site fell from 52,000 in January to 36,000 in February, according to comScore. IAC says that its own numbers show that 23/6 traffic is much higher, with about 685,000 unique users in March, adding that third-party services often have trouble tracking traffic to newer and smaller businesses.

