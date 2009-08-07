WSJ Is The New 'F-ed Company'

Of all places to keep the best watch on this tech bubble’s casualties: It’s the Wall Street Journal. (During the last bubble, Philip “Pud” Kaplan’s “Fucked Company” served this purpose.)



Via its VentureWire service, the WSJ today published a long list of VC-backed companies to shut down this year. The tag they’ve given these posts in their blog platform: “Turning Out The Lights.”

Among those in our realm of the world:

Autonomic Networks: Network security.

BrightScale: Video processing chips.

Coghead: Web apps.

Cswitch: Communication chips.

Hammerhead Systems: Data switching.

NebuAd: Web behavioural tracking.

nTag: Digital name tags for conferences.

Sotto Wireless: Stealth wireless provider.

Verified Pass: The CLEAR card.

Read the whole list at the WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.