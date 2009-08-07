WSJ Is The New 'F-ed Company'

Of all places to keep the best watch on this tech bubble’s casualties: It’s the Wall Street Journal. (During the last bubble, Philip “Pud” Kaplan’s “Fucked Company” served this purpose.)
Via its VentureWire service, the WSJ today published a long list of VC-backed companies to shut down this year. The tag they’ve given these posts in their blog platform: “Turning Out The Lights.”
Among those in our realm of the world:
- Autonomic Networks: Network security.
- BrightScale: Video processing chips.
- Coghead: Web apps.
- Cswitch: Communication chips.
- Hammerhead Systems: Data switching.
- NebuAd: Web behavioural tracking.
- nTag: Digital name tags for conferences.
- Sotto Wireless: Stealth wireless provider.
- Verified Pass: The CLEAR card.
