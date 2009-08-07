WSJ Is The New 'F-ed Company'

Dan Frommer
upside down plane

Of all places to keep the best watch on this tech bubble’s casualties: It’s the Wall Street Journal. (During the last bubble, Philip “Pud” Kaplan’s “Fucked Company” served this purpose.)

Via its VentureWire service, the WSJ today published a long list of VC-backed companies to shut down this year. The tag they’ve given these posts in their blog platform: “Turning Out The Lights.”

Among those in our realm of the world:

  • Autonomic Networks: Network security.
  • BrightScale: Video processing chips.
  • Coghead: Web apps.
  • Cswitch: Communication chips.
  • Hammerhead Systems: Data switching.
  • NebuAd: Web behavioural tracking.
  • nTag: Digital name tags for conferences.
  • Sotto Wireless: Stealth wireless provider.
  • Verified Pass: The CLEAR card.

Read the whole list at the WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.