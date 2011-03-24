Wall Street Journal Launches $1.99 Single-Issue Downloads for iPad

Those with the free WSJ iPad app now have a new shopping option at their fingerpads.



The Wall Street Journal will start offering single-issue downloads of its morning print edition for $1.99 within the existing free app, which delivers limited content, reports PaidContent.org.

The company also offers the “Now Edition” with regular news updates for $18 a month. And for the digital bundle at $3.99 per week, users can get full access to WSJ.com and its suite of digital products (iPad, Android Tablet Edition, iPhone, and BlackBerry apps), which adds up to roughly $17 with tax for a full month.

The single-issue option will be tested on the iPad before it moves onto the Android.

Meanwhile, the New York Times announced its new metered paywall — which Bowen said was irrelevant to the WSJ offering — to launch next week.

