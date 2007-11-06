WSJ Hits $75 Million in Subscription Revs (1 MM Subs)

Henry Blodget

WSJ.com (DJ, NWS) announced 1 million subscribers.  How much revenue is that?

Subscribing to WSJ.com in addition to the dead-tree publication costs an extra $49 a year.  The online version alone costs $99.  So figure an even split, for average per-subscriber subscription revenue of about $75.  That puts the overall subscription revenue that Murdoch will presumably vaporize at $75 million a year (a.k.a., chicken feed).

