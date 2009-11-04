WSJ Going Head-To-Head With NYT In New York

The Wall Street Journal wants to beef up its local news coverage in New York, so it’s hiring around a dozen staffers to cover down-and-dirty beats from the courts to City Hall, the New York Times reports.

The hires are a first step toward WSJ-owner Rupert Murdoch’s goals of building a New York edition of the paper to directly compete with the Times and further expand the Journal brand into the general-interest category as opposed to straight business news.

What are the biggest implications of the Journal‘s foray into NYC news?

According to Gawker, they’re four-fold:

Murdoch, ignoring the demise of newspapers, will corner the market or bust!

The Journal’s shuttered Boston bureau will likely be pissed.

The New York Post, also owned by Murdoch, should be worried about the extra competition.

And last but not least, this news marks a good opportunity for New York Times staffers to send out their resumes ahead of the forthcoming cuts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.