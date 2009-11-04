WSJ Going Head-To-Head With NYT In New York

The Wall Street Journal wants to beef up its local news coverage in New York, so it’s hiring around a dozen staffers to cover down-and-dirty beats from the courts to City Hall, the New York Times reports.
The hires are a first step toward WSJ-owner Rupert Murdoch’s goals of building a New York edition of the paper to directly compete with the Times and further expand the Journal brand into the general-interest category as opposed to straight business news.
What are the biggest implications of the Journal‘s foray into NYC news?
According to Gawker, they’re four-fold:
- Murdoch, ignoring the demise of newspapers, will corner the market or bust!
- The Journal’s shuttered Boston bureau will likely be pissed.
- The New York Post, also owned by Murdoch, should be worried about the extra competition.
- And last but not least, this news marks a good opportunity for New York Times staffers to send out their resumes ahead of the forthcoming cuts.
