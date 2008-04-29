WSJ Gains, NYT Loses Circulation Over Last 6 Months

Only two of the top 25 American newspapers were able to avoid circulation declines over the past 6 months–but just barely. The Wall Street Journal gained a scant 0.35% to 2,069,463 subscribers in a period in which News Corp.’s (NWS) Rupert Murdoch took control and started to make changes. (Rupe’s other NY paper, the New York Post, dropped 3% of its subscribers.) The other gainer was USA Today, up 0.27%.



The New York Times’ (NYT) performance was more typical of the sector. The NYT dropped 3.85% to1,077,256 daily subscibers and Sunday circulation plummeted 9.2% in the last six months. A Times spokesperson told Editor &Publisher that two-thirds of the Sunday decline were related to the elimination of bonus days and third-party bulk copies. Also, the Times’ raised both newsstand and home-delivery prices in July.

Here’s how the top-25 fared over the last six months, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations via E&P:

USA TODAY: 2,284,219 — 2,278,022 — 0.27%

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: 2,069,463 — 2,062,312 — 0.35%

THE NEW YORK TIMES: 1,077,256 — 1,120,420 – (-3.85%)

LOS ANGELES TIMES: 773,884 — 815,723 — (-5.13%)

DAILY NEWS, NEW YORK: 703,137 — 718,173 — (-2.09%)

NEW YORK POST: 702,488 — 724,748 — (-3.07%)

THE WASHINGTON POST: 673,180 — 698,116 — (-3.57%)

CHICAGO TRIBUNE: 541,663 — 566,827 — (-4.44%)

HOUSTON CHRONICLE: 494,131 — 503,114 — (-1.79%)

THE ARIZONA REPUBLIC: 413,332 — 433,731 — (-4.70%)

NEWSDAY: 379,613 — 398,231 — (-4.68%)

SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE: 370,345 — 386,564 — (-4.20%)

THE DALLAS MORNING MORNING NEWS: 368,313 — 411,920 — (-10.59%)

BOSTON GLOBE: 350,605 — 382,503 — (-8.34%)

STAR-LEDGER, NEWARK, N.J.: 345,130 — 372,629 — (-7.38%)

THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER: 334,150 — 352,193 — (-5.12%)

CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER: 330,280 — 344,705 — (-4.18%)

THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION: 326,907 — 357,399 — (-8.53%)

STAR TRIBUNE, MINNEAPOLIS: 321,984 — 345,252 — (-6.74%)

ST. PETERSBURG (FLA.) TIMES: 316,007 — 322,771 — (-2.10%)

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES: 312,274 — N/A — N/A

DETROIT FREE PRESS: 308,944 — 330,242 — (-6.45%)

THE OREGONIAN: 304,399 — 319,624 — (-4.76%)

SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE: 288,669 — 296,331 — (-2.59%)

THE SACRAMENTO BEE: 268,755 — 279,032 — (-3.68%)

