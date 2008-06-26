WSJ, FT, Buffett, et al, Demand Fed Action On "Exploding" Inflation

A growing chorus is upbraiding Ben Bernanke and the FOMC for their boneless stance on inflation:



WSJ:

The consumer price index is rising at a rate roughly double the fed funds rate, and the CPI is a lagging indicator. Producer prices in May were up 7.2% on an annual basis, and that’s before soaring oil and food prices have made their way through the economy. The dollar remains weak against gold, oil, the euro, you name it. Every American who drives or shops for groceries understands this, except at the Fed..

…the Bernanke Fed has failed in its main responsibility of maintaining price stability and a stable dollar. In its defence, the Governors would say they have acted to prevent the credit crisis from becoming a global recession. But in the process they have ignited a global spike in commodity prices that amounts to a huge tax increase on much of the world. It is crushing the airlines, may well break the U.S. car companies that rely on SUVs for their profits, and is sapping the purchasing power of the American middle class.

The FT:

The Fed sets interest rates for Asian countries because, explicitly or not, they manage their exchange rates against the dollar. If US interest rates are low, countries targeting the dollar are obliged to follow, because otherwise investors will sell dollars to buy their currency…

The greater the inflationary pressure, and the more Asian countries are forced to raise interest rates, the greater the risk that they dump their pegs to the dollar. The results for the US would be unpleasant: a currency crash and even higher domestic inflation. The US benefits from the dollar’s use as a reserve currency; the price is that the Fed cannot forget the effects of its policy on the wider world.

Buffett:

…SO I THINK THAT {The Fed} HAVE — THAT HAS TO BE VERY CAREFUL TO DO ANYTHING THAT SIGNALS THAT THEY REGARD INFLATION AS A SECONDARY GOAL AND SOMETHING THEY’LL WORRY ABOUT LATER. BECAUSE IT’S HUGE RIGHT NOW. I MEAN WHETHER IT’S STEEL, OIL, YOU NAME IT. AND THERE IS — THE PRESSURES AND YOU’VE SEEN IT IN

CHEMICAL PRICES RECENTLY WITH 1,000 AN OUNCE AND WE SEE IT EVERY PLACE .

IT’S EXPLODING.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.