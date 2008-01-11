WSJ Frees Bloviators: Rest of Site Keeps Pay Wall

The Wall Street Journal has made its editorials and other opinion pieces available for free, but kept the pay wall up for the rest of its content (for now). This is a smart hybrid move, and is likely not an immediate precursor to taking the rest of the site free.

As we argued two days ago, contrary to popular consensus, the rest of the Wall Street Journal may not go free. With this hybrid solution, the organisation’s columnists can now go head to head with the blogosphere (and the NYT editorial page), without giving away the farm.

The tip off that this may be all you WSJ holdouts are going to get? The WSJ explains:

We’re rolling out a new Web site for the Journal editorial page offering free access to all of our editorials and op-eds, video interviews and commentary. It’s as close as we’ll get to conceding there is such a thing as a free lunch.

