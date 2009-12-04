WSJ Freelancer Plagiarized Column, Attributed Stolen Quotes To Fake People

The Wall Street Journal is having a Jayson Blair moment.

The paper just announced that it is pulling a Nov. 10 “New Global Indian” column because the freelancer who wrote it, Mona Sarika, plagiarized several sources and attributed stolen quotes to made-up names.

Mona’s bio on her Huffington Post blogger profile describes her as “a graduate student and freelance writer who hails from India and currently lives in New York City.” (Update: HuffPo has yanked her blog account, noting she has plagiarized and misattributed there, too.)

Here’s the announcement:

Nov. 10 “New Global Indian” online column by New York City freelance writer Mona Sarika has been found to contain information that was plagiarized from several publications, including the Washington Post, Little India, India Today and San Francisco magazine. In the column, “Homeward Bound,” about H-1B visa holders returning to India, Ms. Sarika also re-used direct quotes from other publications, without attribution, and changed the original speakers’ names to individuals who appear to be fabricated. The column is the only work by Ms. Sarika to be published by the Journal, and it has been removed from the Journal’s Web sites.

