WSJ Firing 50 Editors, Hiring 95 Reporters

More shakeup at Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal: The paper is laying off 50 editors and shutting down most of its South Brunswick, N.J. operations. But it plans to hire 95 journalists for both the paper and its Website in the coming months.



As PaidContent’s David Kaplan notes, this is decidely different than the normal newsroom bloodletting we’re used to seeing these days: Managing Editor Robert Thomson doesn’t cite budget issues but a desire to fill vacant reporting slots and to fill a bigger newshole. And the move has been telegraphed for many months, as Murdoch has frequently complained about what he saw as an inefficient production system.

At his D Conference in late May, for instance, Murdoch expressed amazement that each piece of WSJ copy is touched by an average of 8.3 people before it gets into print: “That’s ridiculous”. That average is almost certainly going to shrink now.

