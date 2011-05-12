On The Eve Of Huge Speech, WSJ Delivers A Devastating Mitt Romney Takedown

Photo: The Iowa Republican

It’s no secret that one of Mitt Romney’s biggest vulnerabilities is the fact that he invented RomneyCare in Massachusetts, thus paving the way for the detested Obamacare.What is surprising is that the WSJ — which you’d think might overlook that in Romney’s case, given their general common ideologies — would pulverize him on the subject.



That’s exactly what they’ve done tonight, on the eve of his big healthcare speech, basically branding him has un-credible and self-serving.

They say RomneyCare has been a mess, but that really, up until recently he was bragging about its success. What’s more, his new argument that it only failed because of poor execution reeks of passing the buck.

The title of the WSJ’s editorial is “Obama’s Running Mate”, a point driven home in the brutal conclusion:

For a potential President whose core argument is that he knows how to revive free market economic growth, this amounts to a fatal flaw. Presidents lead by offering a vision for the country rooted in certain principles, not by promising a technocracy that runs on “data.” Mr. Romney’s highest principle seems to be faith in his own expertise.

More immediately for his Republican candidacy, the debate over ObamaCare and the larger entitlement state may be the central question of the 2012 election. On that question, Mr. Romney is compromised and not credible. If he does not change his message, he might as well try to knock off Joe Biden and get on the Obama ticket.

If WSJ’s edit board at all resembles the attitude of the middle ground “pro business” wing of the party, Mitt’s in trouble.

