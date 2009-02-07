WSJ Editor Denies He Flubbed The Madoff Case

Harry Markopolos says he brought his story to the Wall Street Journal, and that they didn’t bite on the story. Our John Carney suspected it was because they were, at the time, intently focused on the backdating scandal, which pretty much turned out to be nothing.



But the WSJ editor who supposedly missed the story is fighting back:

“I don’t recall it and it would not have come up to me,” [Paul] Steiger said a day after testimony from a congressional witness alleged the Journal had been contacted in late 2005 about Madoff’s ponzi scheme. “This whistle-blower’s assertion that we were afraid of Madoff is just preposterous, it is silly.” Read the whole thing >

