WSJ Drops Brightcove For Web Video*

News Corp.’s (NWS) Wall Street Journal has been one of Web video provider Brightcove‘s flagship clients for years. No longer: The WSJ’s new video portal does not use Brightcove, but instead plugs in directly to Limelight Networks (LLNW), a content delivery network.

We’re waiting for Brightcove to confirm and/or comment, but when loading the WSJ’s videos, our computers do not contact Brightcove servers. (They do repeatedly while loading videos on other Brightcove sites.)

That’s a loss for Brightcove, but the company is still winning some big deals. Recently, AOL (TWX) announced it would use Brightcove for its Web video service. The New York Times (NYT) switched to Brightcove last year.

Update: A Brightcove rep confirms our report, adding that it’s “pretty old news” that the WSJ was building out its internal video system. (We haven’t seen it published anywhere else.) Meanwhile, here’s a list of Brightcove’s current newspaper customers.

Update 2: In telling us that this post was “pretty old news,” Brightcove’s rep (and separately, a commenter) linked us to a PaidContent story from last year, which said that the WSJ “relies on Brightcove for the backend.” We have learned that that has changed, too — the WSJ is no longer using Brightcove for any functions for its WSJ.com video.

