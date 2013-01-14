WSJ: Demand For The iPhone Is Weak And Apple's Cutting Orders

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

The Wall Street Journal is reporting tonight what just about every analyst has already said: Apple is cutting iPhone parts orders.The Journal’s explanation for the cuts is pretty simple: “Apple has cut its component orders for the iPhone 5 due to weaker-than-expected demand, people familiar with the situation said Monday.”



Here are some more details from the WSJ:

“Apple’s orders for screens for the January-March quarter, for example, have dropped to roughly half of what it had previously planned to order, two of the people said. The U.S. company has also cut orders for components other than screens, according to one of the people.”

rumour of Apple’s iPhone order cuts have been circulating for a month. Interestingly, analysts have been raising their iPhone estimates lately. Many of them are anticipating Apple’s March quarter is a mess.

Apple reports earnings in two weeks, so we’ll hopefully get a better read on the state of the iPhone then. Right now, it doesn’t sound good.

Don’t Miss: Actually, Apple Might Have A Monster iPhone Quarter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.