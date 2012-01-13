Delta Is Looking Into Buying American Airlines

The Wall Street Journal just reported Delta has hired Blackstone to look into buying up newly bankrupt American Airlines.



Private equity group TPG Capital could also be in the hunt, the report said.

Any deal is sure to draw the attention of antitrust regulators — Delta became the world’s largest carrier when it merged with Northwest Airlines in 2008. American is the nation’s fourth largest.

For TPG, a deal would add a third airline to its portfolio; it’s previously invested in Continental and Qantas, the Journal said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.