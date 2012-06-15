WSJ Bringing News, Quotes to an Elevator Near You

Finally, those annoyingly small, static elevator monitors from Gannett’s Captivate Network will have some competition. The Wall Street Journal Office Network will soon begin rolling out 14-inch wireless elevator screens in office elevators nationwide–dwarfing Captivate’s 12-inchers and featuring Dow Jones news and headlines. The roll-out won’t come a moment too soon: Captivate’s screens are only installed in 7,300 of the country’s elevators, which means that untold millions of riders have to spend 30-seconds to 1-minute a day out of touch. Yes, yes, we watch them, too. Erik Sass, MediaPost



