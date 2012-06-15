WSJ 'Blogiversary': 10 Years? 15 Years? Who Cares?

Bloggers are having a field day at the expense of The Wall Street Journal’s Tunku Varadarajan for his Saturday-morning tome celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the first blog. The gripe: he should have written his story years ago. Even Varadarajan admits that carbon-dating the first blog is an “imperfect” science: for every definition of “blog,” there’s a new “first blogger.”

“I’ve been blogging since 1995,” says SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill, and “I was a copycat.” Netscape founder Marc Andreessen quipped last week, “If you want to get technical about it, I started my first blog in 1993,” the Netscape “what’s new” page. The consensus among bloggers: if a “first blog” ever existed, it started way longer than 10 years ago. Or as Salon co-founder Scott Rosenberg argued: “There’s a lot of needless effort being dedicated toward a pointless goal — the identification of a ‘first’ that is really only of use to old-fashioned editors eager to fill slow-news days with anniversary features.”



