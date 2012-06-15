WSJ Bancrofts in Boston Debating How Rich To Be

Henry Blodget
Now it’s in the family’s hands.  According to the New York Times, several generations of Bancrofts are holed up in a conference room at the Boston Hilton listening to platoon of advisors lay out their options:

Option 1: Take Murdoch’s $60 a share, pocket the amazing windfall the offer has produced out of thin air, and pray that Murdoch doesn’t transform the Journal into a smut-rag while anyone still remembers that you sold it to him (approx. 17 minutes).

Option 2: Continue to tell yourselves that you are “stewards of a public trust” instead of “inheritors of some stock in a struggling business,” reject offer, watch stock plummet, and somehow survive on $2 million a year.

Vote reportedly too close to call…   Richard Perez-Pena, New York Times

