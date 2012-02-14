WSJ: AT&T And Verizon Will Sell A 4G iPad 3

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

AT&T and Verizon will both sell a version of the next iPad that can run on the carriers’ 4G LTE networks, according to the WSJ.This pretty much confirms what has been widely reported before. Several reports have surfaced recently that the iPad 3 will be able to connect to super fast LTE wireless networks. Assuming those reports are true, it doesn’t take much guesswork to figure out which carriers will sell the iPad 3.



So far, Verizon and AT&T are the only two major carriers that offer LTE. They are also the only two carriers that sell the current 3G model of the iPad 2.

The WSJ report could not confirm whether or not other carriers such as T-Mobile and Sprint would sell the iPad 3.

Don’t Miss: All The iPad 3 rumours We Know About So Far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.