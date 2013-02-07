The WSJ Says Apple Is Quietly Sending The Press More And More Reports About Why It's Not Doomed

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The sentiment around Apple has gone very negative lately.There is an increasing perception that the company is adrift and something is wrong, despite the fact that its sales remain strong, and the competition hasn’t introduced any groundbreaking products that Apple should have made.



Regardless, to combat the negative sentiment, Jessica Lessin at the Wall Street Journal says Apple’s PR department has amped up the number of discreet messages it’s sending to the press about where Apple stands in relation to the competition:

Apple communications staff have recently sent reporters more favourable third-party reports about the company, including a study predicting that by 2014, Apple will be as accepted in the enterprise as Microsoft is today. Apple, and indeed virtually all its competitors, send reporters favourable studies from time to time. But the five reports Apple has sent since the start of the year, mostly related to mobile market share, represent more than recent months.

Lessin, citing a person familiar with the matter, says Apple is feeling the heat from the competition and is trying to subtly influence the narrative.

Of the many voids left by Steve Jobs death, the powerful reality-distortion field is one of the biggest.

While it was generally mocked, Jobs ability to craft and deliver a message that people believed regardless of its credibility was an incredible asset.

Tim Cook does not have the same sort of powers. When he talks it’s nowhere near as a insightful or as interesting as Jobs. And this is, at least a small part, of what’s to blame for what’s happened to Apple lately.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.