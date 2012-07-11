Amazon Is Already Testing Smartphones With 4-5 Inch Displays...

Photo: AP/Android Police

It looks like Amazon may be farther along in the process of putting out a smartphone than we thought.The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon and its Asian suppliers are already testing smartphones with displays of four to five inches.



According to the Journal, the Amazon smartphone could go into mass production as soon as the end of this year or early 2013.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumours about an Amazon smartphone. Earlier this month, Bloomberg also reported that Amazon had partnered with Foxconn to develop a competitor to the iPhone and Android phones. Mark Mahaney, an analyst at Citigroup, also previously wrote that Amazon was working on a smartphone.

The Journal story provides the clearest timeline yet for when the smartphone might hit the market.

