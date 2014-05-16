The Old-Fashioned Ways 8 Famous Authors Wrote Your Favourite Books [INFOGRAPHIC]

If you’ve ever wondered how famous authors wrote your favourite books — whether with a typewriter, computer, or pen and paper — NinjaEssays has put together a graphic revealing the writing tools of top talent.

From “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin to J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” see how classic books came together.

Surprisingly, most writers don’t appreciate high-tech devices as much as we do.

