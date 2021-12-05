I’ve helped nearly 30 people to go from book idea to published author — here are my top 3 tips for writers

Book coach Jas Rawlinson says having an accountability partner is key for aspiring writers to stay on track. Louise Wright

Jas Rawlinson is an author, ghostwriter, and award-nominated book coach.

She says it’s common for aspiring writers to struggle to follow through with book ideas.

Having an accountability partner is crucial, Rawlinson says, as is focusing on quality over speed.

“Raise your hand if you’ve ever thought of writing a book.”

It’s one of the first questions I ask when running a storytelling seminar, and I can tell you that no matter how many people I speak with, the majority of hands in the room go up. However, it’s the next question that’s more telling.

“Keep your hand raised if you’ve actually written that book.”

Very quickly, one by one, those eager hands drop back down.

It’s sobering to watch, yet unsurprising. In the United States alone, over 200 million people dream of writing a book. Yet, the number of writers who go on to actually finish their manuscript is estimated to be just 3%. Of those, only 20% will go on to become published.

After helping almost 30 writers to go from idea to published author in the past four years, I’ve discovered three key success principles that separate the dreamers from the achievers. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Get an accountability partner

Just like hiring a personal trainer to keep you on track at the gym, you need someone to hold you accountable to your writing goals.

Without this essential success component, it won’t matter how talented, organized, or full of passion you are — you’ll still slide when life gets busy. And sooner or later, your mind will come up with all kinds of excuses to derail you from your book.

This week is hectic — but next week will be different. Now’s not the right time, but when things settle down you can get back into it.

If you’ve had these thoughts, don’t beat yourself up — as a highly organized person who has written three books, even I’m not immune to procrastination. But the truth is that there will always be something that comes up. And before you know it, next week turns into next month’ and then all of a sudden a year has passed and you still haven’t achieved your goal.

That’s why accountability is essential. Whether you hire a book coach, set up calendar reminders to prompt you to write, or host your own writing sessions with fellow aspiring authors, you need to make accountability your number one priority.

2. Focus on quality, not speed

If you open up your social media, you’ll likely see dozens of different ads beckoning you to “become an author in just 48 hours!” or go from idea to published in 30 days. And while these challenges can give you a quick hit of motivation, you’re unlikely to come away with a quality book that grows your business and creates true impact.

Even worse, you’re likely to skim over the most important parts of your story and rush through the editing and publishing process, ending up with a shoddy front cover and a poorly formatted manuscript with errors that could have been avoided.

Successful authors understand that writing a book takes time. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. Prioritize quality over popular writing challenges.

3. Look beyond fear and focus on serving

Who’s going to want to read my story? I’m not even a professional writer, what authority do I have to write a book? What will my family think?

When it comes to writing, fear is one of the biggest obstacles that aspiring authors face. Fear of what others will think or say, fear about our own talent (or lack of), and fear of revealing too much about ourselves.

Ask any successful author out there, and they’ll tell you they’ve been there; I certainly have. Fear is a natural response to stepping out of our comfort zones and speaking up, and the reality is, it’s unlikely to ever leave you completely. But the good news is that you don’t need to be fearless to start, finish, or publish your book.

Successful authors look beyond their fears and focus on the reader they want to serve with their story. When working with clients, I can pick the ones who will finish their manuscripts — they’re the writers who are intensely focused on serving. They focus on progress, rather than perfection, and ask for help and support wherever necessary.

When you see your book as an act of service, it becomes easier to rise above fear and see your writing through to the finish line.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re already halfway through your first draft, remember this: While it may take time, persistence, and courage to get to the finish line, writing a book is one of the greatest investments you can make for your business or brand. Storytelling is the fastest way to build trust and connection with your ideal customer or reader, whilst imparting all of your knowledge and expertise. So don’t let fear, procrastination or life get in the way. Take it one word, one chapter at a time. You can do this.

Jas Rawlinson is a best-selling author, award-nominated book coach, and ghostwriter. She also teaches an aspiring author masterclass called ‘Write, Publish, Market Your Dream Book Like a Pro!’