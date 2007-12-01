Writers: Studios Are Digital Cheapskates

That didn’t take long. Hours after the AMPTP trumpeted their latest offer to Hollywood’s striking writers, the WGA rejected the proposal calling it a “massive rollback,” and urged their members to keep picketing.

Thursday night the Hollywood’s film and TV producers made their latest offer public: In a press release it said the WGA had asked for “time to study the proposals.” Well, they studied it, and quickly labelled it “dispiriting news.”

The AMPTP said its offer represented a $130 million raise over the writer’s current $1.3 billion annual deal, and included “groundbreaking moves in several areas of new media, including streaming, content made for new media and programming delivered over digital broadcast channels.”

The WGA was unimpressed, and claimed the AMPTP proposal offered writers a pittance for digital residuals: $250 for a year’s re-use of a show on the web, compared to the $20k currently paid for a network rerun.

