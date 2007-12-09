Writers Strike Talks Done, Both Sides Shoot Selves in Feet

The ridiculous stalemate between writers and studios continues, as both studios and writers end the latest round of talks and storm off in a huff. Which side was more unreasonable this time? Who cares? From an outside perspective, this strike is about two groups of well-compensated white-collar folks squabbling over peanuts.

Keep right on arguing! Every day you do is a day the world gets used to life without sitcoms. Once those viewers go online, they ain’t coming back. More at the New York Times.

See Also:

Desperate Writers to Studios: Please Don’t Leave Table!

Writers’ Strike Solved! Our Proposal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.