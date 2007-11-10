Writer's Strike Explained, By Writers

It’s astonishing how poorly the writer’s guild has made their argument to the public to date — surely this can’t be about an $8 million gap, right? — but the writing staff at The Office has made an excellent attempt to fix that.



Related: Michael Eisner: Striking Writers Are Stupid

Hollywood Writer’s Strike Explained

Hollywood’s Digital Divide: $124 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.