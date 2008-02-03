Writers' Strike Apparently Finally Over. Yawn.

It seems the studios and writers may finally be about to stop shooting themselves in the feet. They’ve reportedly agreed on enough that they may be able to strike a deal next week. Not clear who caved.

The NYT:

Informal talks between representatives of Hollywood’s writers and production companies eliminated the major roadblocks to a new contract, opening the prospect of a tentative agreement between the parties as early as next week, according to people who were briefed on the situation but requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak.

