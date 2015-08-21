Writer accuses McDonald's of copying his viral 'engagement' photos

A San Francisco writer claims McDonald’s copied his work to sell cheeseburgs.
David Sikorski says McDonald’s copied photos of him posing with a burrito in a mock engagement photo montage.
The photos went viral online after BuzzFeed published them on July 13.
On August 3, McDonald’s launched an ad campaign for its $US2.50 double cheeseburger “combo” deal.
The company’s ads, which also had the theme of a mock engagement, strongly resembled Sikorski’s photos.
Here’s the first photo from the campain, which the company tweeted on August 3.
At only $US2.50, sometimes you just know. Ya know? pic.twitter.com/nlWgFmsQ3J
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 3, 2015
It resembles this one from Sikorski.
On August 10, McDonald’s tweeted another ad for the combo deal that referenced a “double cheesy engagement.”
A double cheesy engagement. $US2.50 Double Combo. pic.twitter.com/2KAavNLVJ7
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 10, 2015
Again, it resembled a photo from Sikorski’s montage.
A couple days later McDonald’s tweeted this ad.
The $US2.50 Double Combo is the love you’ve been looking for this whole time. pic.twitter.com/S0ix1cD0hM
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 12, 2015
Here’s Sikorski’s version.
Then came this one from McDonald’s, with someone blowing kisses to a double cheeseburger.
Don’t try and hide your love for the $US2.50 Double Combo. The writing’s on the wall. pic.twitter.com/BZlQEODKzp
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 15, 2015
It could be compared to this pose from Sikorski.
The most recent photo in the series from McDonald’s is this one, which was tweeted on August 18.
A deal so good we popped the question. $US2.50 Double Combo. pic.twitter.com/jSL0or7EDb
— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 18, 2015
Sikorski has a similar image.
Sikorski told Business Insider that he has reached out to a licensing lawyer and is exploring taking legal action against McDonald’s.
We reached out to McDonald’s and will update when we hear back.
Starbucks was also recently hit with a lawsuit for allegedly copying someone else’s work.
Mural painter Maya Hayuk claims the coffee chain ripped off her artwork in advertising for its mini frappuccinos. She is suing Starbucks for $US750,000 for copyright penaltied and cash damages.
