Writer accuses McDonald's of copying his viral 'engagement' photos

A San Francisco writer claims McDonald’s copied his work to sell cheeseburgs.

David Sikorski says McDonald’s copied photos of him posing with a burrito in a mock engagement photo montage.

The photos went viral online after BuzzFeed published them on July 13.

On August 3, McDonald’s launched an ad campaign for its $US2.50 double cheeseburger “combo” deal.

The company’s ads, which also had the theme of a mock engagement, strongly resembled Sikorski’s photos.

Here’s the first photo from the campain, which the company tweeted on August 3.

At only $US2.50, sometimes you just know. Ya know? pic.twitter.com/nlWgFmsQ3J

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 3, 2015

It resembles this one from Sikorski.

Kristina Bakrevski David Sikorski says McDonald’s copied photos of him posing with a burrito.

On August 10, McDonald’s tweeted another ad for the combo deal that referenced a “double cheesy engagement.”

Again, it resembled a photo from Sikorski’s montage.

A couple days later McDonald’s tweeted this ad.

The $US2.50 Double Combo is the love you’ve been looking for this whole time. pic.twitter.com/S0ix1cD0hM

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 12, 2015

Here’s Sikorski’s version.

Then came this one from McDonald’s, with someone blowing kisses to a double cheeseburger.

Don’t try and hide your love for the $US2.50 Double Combo. The writing’s on the wall. pic.twitter.com/BZlQEODKzp

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 15, 2015

It could be compared to this pose from Sikorski.

The most recent photo in the series from McDonald’s is this one, which was tweeted on August 18.

A deal so good we popped the question. $US2.50 Double Combo. pic.twitter.com/jSL0or7EDb

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) August 18, 2015

Sikorski has a similar image.

Sikorski told Business Insider that he has reached out to a licensing lawyer and is exploring taking legal action against McDonald’s.

We reached out to McDonald’s and will update when we hear back.

Starbucks was also recently hit with a lawsuit for allegedly copying someone else’s work.

Mural painter Maya Hayuk claims the coffee chain ripped off her artwork in advertising for its mini frappuccinos. She is suing Starbucks for $US750,000 for copyright penaltied and cash damages.

