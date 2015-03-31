Land your dream job with the Resumonk Resume Creator [89% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Your résumé can make or break your chances of getting a job, so you want the document to be flawless.

Resumonk will help you build a beautiful résumé without the hassle of using a word-processing program.

Resumonk lets you seamlessly import information from LinkedIn, and lets you get a custom résumé URL that provides date and location analytics about viewers.

Additionally, you’ll have access to 10 premium résumé templates, and can use 10 different font styles and unlimited colours to create the custom résumé you need.

Resumonk Résumé Creator: Lifetime subscription: $US276 $US29 [89% off]

