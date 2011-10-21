Write a Book & Become Smarter: The PR Value of Writing a Book

Owning a PR agency, I have always preached to clients about the value of writing a book, and the many redeeming factors which come along with it. Having released my 1stPR book this week, “For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations”, and having it hit the Amazon best-seller PR list week 1 of release, I am experiencing some of these effects first-hand.

People universally have assumed I am smarter because I have wrote a book. By having a book in major book stores it has already made us money – clients have hired us, staff has been attracted to us. It’s the best kind of business card which there can be – and amazingly, very quickly bore results.

Of course having a book is a great way to be recognised by media as an expert – my book has already secured 5WPR coverage on Fox News, Fox Business, The Gayle King Show, ABC News, The Washington Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other outlets. Highlights include legendary PR trade O’Dwyers saying “Torossian’s book is for anybody who wants “to get it” when it comes to how PR can advance their personal and professional lives. “5W Public Relations chief Ronn Torossian has written a book about PR that is unlike any other that I’ve read in my more than 20 years of covering the communications business at O’Dwyer’s. For Immediate Release” is brimming with spunk and attitude. It’s a street fighter’s guide to PR.” “This book is my desk reference of PR rules – the smart reader will make it theirs.” – Everything PR Review

What better new business mechanism can there be? I was amazed to receive literally 2 calls from senior members of Fortune 500 companies this week who had already received my book and wanted to chat about it. An A-List celebrity who we represented a few years ago called and wanted to discuss a new project – and it’s a great tool to send to prospects – either those you know or don’t know.

What a beautiful gift to leave as a legacy. A book is something which can never be taken away and is a real success project – something tremendously fulfilling on many levels.

