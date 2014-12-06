The Wrist Is The Next Tech Battleground: How Apple Watch Will Kickstart The Smartwatch Market



There’s still a good deal of uncertainty about whether people will really adopt small screens built for their wrists.

But at BI Intelligence we believe the smartwatch will lead the way for the entire wearables market, jumpstarted by the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015.

With the help of Apple’s new device, we expect the smartwatch category to cannibalise fitness tracker sales and become one of the most important new battlegrounds for hardware makers and app developers.

In a recent report on the wearable computing market, we forecast out Apple Watch, smartwatch, and fitness tracker sales, along with the larger wearables device category. We also look at barriers to adoption, which remain substantial. Smartwatches still need the functionality to run without being tethered to a phone to really see widespread interest. Other barriers include price, limited functionality, and style.

Finally, we analyse proprietary results from our BI Intelligence consumer survey on smartwatch purchase intent to get a sense of what people are looking for in their smartwatch and how much they’re willing to pay.

Here are some key points from the report:

