Double His Trouble: Wrigley's Pulls Chris Brown's Ads After Arrest

The fallout from R&B singer Chris Brown’s domestic violence arrest has reached his endorsement deal with Doublemint gum. Wrigley’s has pulled all of Brown’s ads, in which he performs his jingle/single “Forever,” over concerns about the domestic violence charges he faces.

In a statement to ew.com, Wrigley’s said it is “concerned by the serious allegations made against Chris Brown.” As a result, they are suspending all ads “and any related marketing [featuring Brown]…until the matter is resolved.”

Brown turned himself into police last night in connection with an investigation into charges of felony battery. He was released after posting $50,000 bail. And for those of you interested in such gossipy details, it’s being reported that the alleged victim is Brown’s girlfriend Rihanna.

We’re in no way condoning domestic violence, but we can’t say we’re upset that those Wrigley’s ads are being pulled. It chafed our ears every time we heard Brown singing the song he wrote in part to hawk Doublemint gum.

