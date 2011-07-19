Check Out The Wrigley Field Rooftop Club That's Facing Foreclosure

Tony Manfred
wrigley field

Photo: Courtesy of Lakeview Baseball Club

The Lakeview Baseball Club became the first official Wrigley Field rooftop club in 1988.Now, a Cook County judge has ordered that the property on 3633 N. Sheffield Ave. must be sold at a public auction on August 17.

The Racky family, the building’s current owners, have allegedly defaulted on $3 million in loans since 2006.

They say they are in negotiations to sell the property privately before the August 17 auction.

The Wrigley rooftops are one of the most unique settings in sports. The old-fashioned, neighbourhood setting offer spectators great sight-lines of both the game and the city.

The Lakeview Baseball Club is famous for housing two of the rooftops’ most iconic signs. One reads, “EAMUS CATULI,” which means “let’s go little bears” in Latin. The other is a counter that marks the number of years since the Cubs last won the division, the league, and the World Series.

The club has undergone numerous restorations and expansions since its inception, but its principle feature — the view of the Cubs games taking place across the street — still remains.

The view of the club from section 216

The right-field rooftops

Wrigley from the club's roof deck

The rooftop bleachers

The roof deck

The back of the roof deck

An outdoor TV area

The view of Chicago facing the southeast

The view of Chicago facing the northeast

The restored interior of the club

A seating area overlooking the field

A different angle of the seating area

The bar

The buffet

Does this make Wrigley the best sports venue in the world?

