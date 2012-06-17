Wrigley Field Damaged By High Winds In Chicago Blizzard

Photo: Cubworld.com

Wind gusts of nearly 70 miles an hour have torn a panel off the roof of Chicago’s Wrigley Field, scattering debris at the famous intersection of Clark and Addison.No injuries were reported, but Chicago police cordoned off the street as a precaution.



For those who demand constant updates of the Cubs’ home, even during the dead of winter, check out the “Cubs Cam,” which is 24/7 webcam trained on the stadium year-round.

