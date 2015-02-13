WWE superstar John Cena shows up in the trailer for Judd Apatow's new movie 'Trainwreck'

The trailer for “Trainwreck,” the new movie from director Judd Apatow finally hit the internet. Of the trailer’s many celebrity cameos, perhaps the most notable is that of WWE superstar John Cena.

Amy Schumer stars in and wrote the screenplay for the reportedly semi-autobiographical movie about a New York career woman struggling to find love.

WWE fans may remember Schumer for her admitted romantic tryst with another high-profile WWE star: Dolph Ziggler. Schumer dished about their relationship on the Howard Stern show in 2012. The movie is scheduled for release on July 17.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.