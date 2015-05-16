US

WWE superstar John Cena just posted a video of himself squatting 396 pounds

Devan Joseph, Graham Flanagan

John Cena posted a video of himself squatting 396 pounds on Twitter. Earlier reports claimed that the superstar was squatting 600 pounds but Cena cleared up the confusion. 

