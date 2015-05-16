WWE superstar John Cena just posted a video of himself squatting 396 pounds

John Cena posted a video of himself squatting 396 pounds on Twitter. Earlier reports claimed that the superstar was squatting 600 pounds but Cena cleared up the confusion.
To clear up all the false interpretation that has derived from the pause squat video, bar weight is 396 pounds or 180 kilos. Thank you.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 15, 2015
Video courtesy of John Cena
