WrestleMania XII - A Portrait In WWE Wrestling History

WRESTLEMANIA XII

From The Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, CA

March 31, 1996



BACKGROUND

Never before in the WWF had such a display of hypocrisy been presented.

Beginning in 1994, with Bret Hart’s ascension to his second reign as WWF Champion, Vince McMahon’s empire draped itself in the colours of an ad campaign called “The New Generation”. McMahon chose to move forward with a newer set of soldiers, trying to bury the older ghosts of his company’s past.

But while McMahon painted over the murals of Hogan and Randy Savage and Ric Flair with the likes of Razor Ramon, Diesel, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and, of course, Bret Hart himself, those banished ghosts found a new haunt in Atlanta called WCW.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.