WrestleMania 27 rumour – Game Over For Triple H?

For the past few weeks, speculation has been running rampant as to who will face the legendary Undertaker at WrestleMania 27 in April. We’ve heard the WrestleMania rumours; Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, Undertaker vs. Wade Barrett, Undertaker vs. Sting, .and the latest to surface from the rumour mill today…Undertaker vs. Triple H w/Shawn Michaels as the guest referee in a Streak vs. Career match.



I can honestly say that I am at a loss on this potential match. In my mind, two potential matches are being sacrificed for WrestleMania if this road is traveled. There is already a story established for a match between Triple H and Sheamus & The Undertaker and Wade Barrett. Let us not forget that it was Sheamus who put Hunter out of action. You would think that Hunter would want to seek retribution against the man who put him on the shelf; what better place than WrestleMania. Months in the making, you would have King Sheamus vs. “The King of Kings” Triple H.

There is history between The Undertaker & Wade Barrett. It was the Nexus, under the leadership of Barrett, that cost Taker the Buried Alive match against Kane last year. With Barrett, Heath Slater, & Justin Gabriel now on SmackDown…the home of the Phenom…one would think Taker would return to his old stomping grounds to take on The Corre (Barrett’s new stable). Each week leading up to the big event, he could systematically take each man out of the equation until he gets his hands on Barrett at Mania.

