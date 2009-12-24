Wrenching Stories On The Human Toll Of The Chinese Property Boom

This time of year, you see a lot of “best of the decade” or “best of the year” lists, and of course we take part as well.



Among the most striking we’ve seen is this one at China Daily on the Top 10 Real Estate Debacles Of 2009.

The funny thing about it is that China’s property market is experiencing a monster boom.

A list from the US would be all about the various commercial real estate deals gone bad — Stuy-Town, The Union Square W, etc. — but there it’s all about the toll of a country that’s gone mad, building as much property as it can, as fast as it can.

So the stories are about peasants lighting themselves on fire to protect their homes, or, of course, the infamous Chinese apartment building that just fell sideways, because the construction was so shoddy.

Anyway, if you have the time, you really should read through the list of stories >

(Image via ChinaDaily)

