A Ferrari that split in half in a high-speed crash just sold at auction for $1.7 million

In 2006, a rare $650,000 Ferrari Enzo split in half in a devastating wreck along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. Local news media were all over the story.

News helicopters hovered above, shooting video of the mangled red Italian supercar, its front end and passenger compartment resting on the side of the road.

Police grabbed large body panels and Enzo chunks that littered the pavement, and loaded the hopeless wreck onto a flatbed truck.

The Enzo, of which only 400 were made after it debuted in 2002, appeared destined to become scrap metal.

Not so.

The car was offered at auction — not in its mutilated state, but in like-new condition. According to a report from Road & Track, the once-wrecked Enzo, chassis number 135564, just sold at a Sotheby’s auction for more than $1.7 million.

Again, it used to look like this:

The Sotheby’s listing notes that the Enzo was “repaired and overhauled” by Ferrari technicians, and has been “fully blessed and certified” by the experts at Ferrari Classiche — the department that restores old prancing stallions.

Ferrari also added navigation, Bose audio, a rear backup camera and power windows to this particular model. And the car was painted black, or, Nero Daytona as the listing describes it.

And now it looks like this:

And here’s a montage of the TV saga that followed the crash:

