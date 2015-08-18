Wreckage of missing Indonesian plane found, chance of survivors 'very slim'

Trigana Air Service plane

The wreckage of an Indonesian Trigana Air plane, which went missing on Sunday, has been located by local authorities in the Papua highlands, however bad weather has prevented rescuers from accessing the site.

An aerial search spotted debris engulfed in smoke in the mountains near Oksibil yesterday. More than 250 rescuers are trying to make their way there however the dense forest at an attitude of 2500 metres is proving difficult.

The ATR 42-300 twin-turboprop plane was carrying 49 passengers and five crew on the journey from Papua’s capital Jayapura to Oksibil.

It is believed to have crashed in heavy fog just as it was preparing to land.

Authorities have said the chance of any survivors on board is “very slim”. All passengers were believed to be Indonesians.

The plane was also carrying 6.5 billion rupiah ($637,100), which was social assistance funds for disadvantaged families, according to the head of the Jayapura post office.

Foreign minister Julie Bishop has offered the Indonesian government assistance. Bishop and her counterpart are believed to be in discussions.

The search for the plane will resume today.

