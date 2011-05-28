Wpromote Incubates Startup, CouponPal.com

Wpromote is a pretty cool company for a couple of reasons.



1. A lot of smart people work there.

2. Wpromote was founded by a Mike Mothner, a natural entrepreneur who started his first business in middle school, and then Wpromote in his dorm room at Dartmouth College in 2001.

So, it’s no surprise that one of those brainy employees should come up with a great website idea and Wpromote agree to incubate the business, providing the financial and human resources to get it going.

Enter CouponPal.com

Launched in October 2010, CouponPal is a website dedicated to helping consumers find the very best deals and discounts on online products.

Couponpal.com, the brainchild of Wpromote’s Scott Elling, was created to compete and eventually outgrow some of the larger coupon sites like retailmenot.com and couponcabin.com by better communicating the usefulness of coupon codes and providing customers coupons when they need them, without being pushy or intrusive.

In these tough economic times, everyone is trying to save a buck or two and CouponPal’s job is to help shoppers save money on all of the products they buy online, while educating them on how to do it. (CouponPal will soon be offering e-courses on how to best find and use online coupon codes)

The site features the latest deals from hundreds of retailers on thousands of different products and will eventually feature tools to help consumers comparison shop more efficiently.

According to statistics, 87 per cent of incubated businesses make it. Take advantage of CouponPal’s latest Norton coupon code on antivirus software and help increase their chances of success.

