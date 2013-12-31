WPP's Sorrell Predicts U.S. Economic Growth Will Be Boosted By 3D Printing [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell predicts 2014 will be a “tough but manageable year” for the global economy, “with a bit of incremental growth.” Sorrell believes the U.S. market will be stronger due to its energy self-sufficiency and growth in high-tech manufacturing areas like 3D printing.

Rap Genius has a new app that will include technology similar to Shazam’s that will allow users to identify songs when they hear them. The lyrics and annotation site is reeling after Google pulled the site from its first few pages of search rankings after it learned Rap Genius was gaming its SEO rankings.

Former W+K Amsterdam creative director Nate Naylor received more than $US15,000 in donations from a fundraiser set up by his friends to pay the hospital bills he has incurred since being diagnosed with lymphoma. Naylor is currently in the midst of his fourth treatment of chemotherapy.

E-Cigarette manufacturers are expected to ramp up advertising in the new year as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to release a ruling on how it will monitor and regulate the new industry. Studies have shown varied results as to how such labelling could affect consumption.

Adweek looked at the best and worst magazine cover stars of 2013.

About 5 million vending machines will be forced to display how many calories are in the items they sell, as per the Affordable Care Act.

AdExchanger compiled its favourite stories from “the programmatic year that was.” Included are the publication’s stories on Amazon’s pitch to advertisers, Google’s increased retail presence, and Twitter’s introduction of programmatic buying.

A&E announced it will continue filming Duck Dynasty this spring and welcome previously suspended star Phil Robertson back into the fold. Robertson was indefinitely suspended after making statements criticising America for its acceptance of homosexuality.

