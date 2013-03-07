Read The Form Email WPP Sends To Rival Ad Execs It Wants To Poach

WPP, the largest ad agency holding company in the world, sent out a slew of recruitment letters to try to poach ad execs at rival ad agencies, Ad Age reports.
So while the line, “WPP has a very high positive awareness of you” may seem personalised, it is really a part of a form email that has been making the rounds.
While there isn’t word on if the potential poachable execs responded positively, Ad Age says that a lawyer from Publicis Groupe (another holding company with employees who got the email) has.
Here’s the letter, with redacted names, via Ad Age:
