WPP: Small 2008 Ad Growth Driven By Olympics, Elections, Internet

Looking for a positive take from WPP media buying unit GroupM’s 2008 global ad forecast? Here’s one: Ad spending in the U.S. won’t collapse this year. WPP’s global media buying unit said spending in the U.S. would rise 3.7%, driven by the Olympics, political spending and increases on the Internet. But without the Olympics or elections, growth would be 1.8%. And without growth attributed to the Internet, a flatline with 2007.

Group M’s outlook is slightly less optimistic than that issued by TNS Media Intelligence earlier this month which predicted 4.2% growth in 2008.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.