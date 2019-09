WPP Worldwide kingpin Sir Martin Sorrell deems Google “mortal” following this week’s Comscore flap–and then hastily adds that he’d like to have Google’s problems.



Why? In part because Google’s still growing 40%-plus per year versus Sir Martin’s 8%. And also because of that market cap thing.

Google: $148 billion

WPP Worldwide: $14.8 billion

